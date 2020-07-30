GWM Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,345 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 354,766 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.