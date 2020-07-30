GWM Advisors LLC Has $9.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,712 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

ESGE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.09.

