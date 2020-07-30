GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,899. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th.

