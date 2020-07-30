GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 14,914 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

VIGI traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $70.75. 1,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,923. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.

