GWM Advisors LLC Sells 18,496 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $92,716,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 787,870 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 693,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,578 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,586,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 162,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

