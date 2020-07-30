GWM Advisors LLC Takes $6.90 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,099,000 after buying an additional 9,198,936 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 2,031,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,990,000 after purchasing an additional 340,582 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 278,720 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.