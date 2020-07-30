Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

THG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,309. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

