Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmony has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The Golpu project is believed to be a game changer for the company. The project is expected to deliver production of roughly 500,000 gold equivalent ounces annually to the company during peak production. Moreover, the company’s Hidden Valley project is poised for growth. In South Africa, the company has the Kusasalethu, Doornkop and Phakisa projects and Tshepong and Masimong, which have been steady contributors to the company’s production. Harmony is also making good progress in producing better quality gold ounces along with reducing costs. However, the company remains exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. High cost structure and a volatile gold price environment are other concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Renaissance Capital cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 985,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,914,077. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 695,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 752,988 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,444,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 286,472 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

