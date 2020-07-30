Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Hasbro stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

