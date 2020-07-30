Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 10,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,041. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

