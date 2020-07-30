Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.26, 865,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,679,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 633.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 194,654 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

