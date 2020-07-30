Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

HPE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 431,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,394. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.