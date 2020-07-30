Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.59-3.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

HIW traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,814. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

