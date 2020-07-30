Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 92,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

