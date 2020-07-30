Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

