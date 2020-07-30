Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 39.91%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,121. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 14,900 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $116,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Aegis lowered their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

