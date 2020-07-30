Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.67

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 28864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,989,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,627 shares of company stock worth $17,399,789. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,955,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,981,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 723.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,938,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

