Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 498 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $183.48. The company had a trading volume of 897,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080,886. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $186.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

