Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 27 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total value of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.64. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

