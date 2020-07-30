Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.48. 369,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,470,029. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

