Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 183,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,819. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

