Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 1,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

