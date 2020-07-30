Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 13.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

