Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 185.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $162.38. 22,992,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,574,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.54.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.