Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Independent Bank Group accounts for 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 18,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.97. Independent Bank Group Inc has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

