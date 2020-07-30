Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $140,000 Stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 340,624 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 211,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 389,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 156,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,661. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $322.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.81.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

