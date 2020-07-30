Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $717,000 in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,108 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $807.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.07. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $401.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.97 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

SPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

