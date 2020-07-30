Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 671,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 194,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,994,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 109,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,923. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89.

