Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New Investment in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,195. Dynex Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $358.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 118.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

