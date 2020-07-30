Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 18,187 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,577,000 after purchasing an additional 224,619 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,893. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

