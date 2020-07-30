Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes $534,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $48,713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 73,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

