Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes $815,000 Position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Camping World accounts for 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camping World by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Camping World by 1,657.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Camping World by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,444 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,115. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $39.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. Camping World’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -49.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

