Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBJP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 262,198 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

