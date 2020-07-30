Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 1.57% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,178. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

