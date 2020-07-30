Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.22. 7,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,230. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

