Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Decreased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267,301 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.30% of Huntington Bancshares worth $27,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

