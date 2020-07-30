Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 86,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,749,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after buying an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 1,348,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.