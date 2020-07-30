HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $3.84 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01935958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00178595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00106888 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,855,840 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

