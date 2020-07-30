IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.14.

IDXX stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.46. 11,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,855. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $372.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

