IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $375.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. IDEXX Laboratories traded as high as $373.29 and last traded at $372.90, with a volume of 12429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

