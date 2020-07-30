Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Illumina were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Illumina by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 7,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in Illumina by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 2,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J increased its position in Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 9,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 23,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.66. 7,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,225. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.52. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $402.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

