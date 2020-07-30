Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Imax in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.06.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 13,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Imax will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Imax by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Imax by 379.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 586,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 413,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Imax by 18.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

