Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Issues Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. 5,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

