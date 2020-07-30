Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%.

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 13,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,320. The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. Innoviva has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

