Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Inovalon stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 66,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,739. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

