Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.53 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.61 EPS.

INOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 66,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

