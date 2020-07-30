Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 50,400 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Methanex worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,330,000 after buying an additional 320,640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 473.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

