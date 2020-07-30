Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,600 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

