Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,500 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Southern by 5,946.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 153,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,382. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

