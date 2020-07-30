Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.78. 1,205,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.